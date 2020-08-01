Dr. Reza Kibria :: This is a selection of great paintings that are intended to introduce readers to great works of art, primarily of the Western world. The choices are of course very subjective and reflect personal preferences and an assessment of their overall significance. Great paintings have a powerful psychological and emotional impact that can only be fully experienced when seeing the actual works, However this selection may encourage some fortunate readers to visit the museums housing these great works.

“ The Great Wave at Kanagawa ”,Katsushika Hokusai, c. 1831-33, Polychrome ink and color on paper, (copies of the woodblock print are in many collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the British Museum in London, the Art Institute of Chicago, the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne,[3] and in Claude Monet’s house in Giverny, France, amongst many other collections.

Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) produced a woodblock print series (Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji) that contain some of the best-known works of Japanese art. The first print represents a rogue wave (okinami) off the coast of the prefecture of Kanagawa with Mount Fuji in the background. The stylized representation of the power and majesty of the ocean in vivid colors dominated by Prussian blue have inspired generations of artists and writers throughout the world.