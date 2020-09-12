Dr. Reza Kibria :: This is a selection of great paintings that are intended to introduce readers to great works of art, primarily of the Western world. The choices are of course very subjective and reflect personal preferences and an assessment of their overall significance. Great paintings have a powerful psychological and emotional impact that can only be fully experienced when seeing the actual works, However this selection may encourage some fortunate readers to visit the museums housing these great works.

“The Surrender of Breda”, Diego Velasquez, 1634-35, oil on canvas, 307×367 cm, Prado, Madrid

Diego Valesquez (1599-1660), court painter to Phillip IV of Spain, primarily painted portraits but this, his only surviving historical painting, is regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces of the period. Velasquez attempted to present a realistic depiction of the scene, the surrender of the Dutch city of Breda to Spanish forces under the Genoese general Ambrogio Spinoza, whom the artist greatly admired for his courage in war and magnanimity in victory.