Dr. Reza Kibria :: This is a selection of great paintings that are intended to introduce readers to great works of art, primarily of the Western world. The choices are of course very subjective and reflect personal preferences and an assessment of their overall significance. Great paintings have a powerful psychological and emotional impact that can only be fully experienced when seeing the actual works, However this selection may encourage some fortunate readers to visit the museums housing these great works.

“The Night Watch”, Rembrandt van Rijn, 1642, oil on canvas, 363×437, Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669) painted this huge work, regarded as one of the finest examples of Dutch Baroque Art, on commission from a local militia company. Unlike the posed military group portraits of the day it is unusual in its movement and vibrancy with a layered focus that is enhanced by the effective use of light and shadow.