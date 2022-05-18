First complaint sent in having financing more than six yrs . old and that try refuted because of the QQ and you will passed so you’re able to FOS

Indeed there reply i’ve back log out-of characters to endure that will capture a few weeks. We said see one to with my site attached and also you may reduce a working instance now by the going back my personal allowed email so you can quixk quid. Its react I’m frightened we must discover characters into the day buy!! That I mentioned that they had perhaps not already been speaing frankly about cases During the time acquisition. I became told so you can ring back basically got read absolutely nothing of the 2nd Monday. I was hoping to had been given out because of the 2nd Tuesday. QQ possess affirmed new redress might be reduced within this 7 days of adjudicators impulse. QQ had been a nightmare but I think the Fos have come worse. My technically criticism I made concerning FOS 6 weeks ago hasn’t actually come acknowledged. ??

An excellent one to QQ enjoys reconsidered its getting rejected. It’s this that this new FCA and you may FOS was informing QQ to-do.

Email of FOS adjudicators choice so you’re able to maintain loans 5-9 – QQ disagreed and you can considering additional 2 months to help you conflict

Letter gotten off FOS saying criticism try into the hold. Passed to have ombudsman informing https://cashlandloans.net/installment-loans-tn/ ombudsman for the means of providing ultimate decision and should getting gotten quickly. A lot of time process but develop worth the benefit. Commonly up-date immediately following ombudsman choice obtained.

Okay therefore i talked to FCO in addition they told you my situation was unmatched! He has got asked QQ if your refund count boasts regarding means the new 2011 a great harmony…zero response yet. His see are you to because it has not been said and since the true balance owed isnt as much as i thought that QQ is ignoring they because if they must take into account the almost every other loans they’re going to owe me a great deal more

I have simply come tasked a keen adjudicator having my QuickQuid problem, they are awaiting this new files from QuickQuid and also have considering her or him 2 weeks, create it generally answer within men and women two weeks?

Sorry so you’re able to let you down but QQ got through to the 15th Will get so you’re able to address my personal problem following adjudicator concurred within my favour. Over two months later on therefore the adjudicator have emailing myself saying the woman is she awaiting these to act.

Sorry whether it has been requested just before….. Thus immediately after more than a year I finally possess my personal outcome from the brand new adjudicator regarding the my financing having quickquid and you will poundstopocket.

The 8% focus how is that calculated? could it be 8% yearly regarding big date I finished investing to your date it accept my ailment?

the worded…. spend focus out of 8% simple per year into the the refunds from the day off percentage towards the go out of settlement?

If i realize the brand new old financing you to definitely FCO maintain which can be beyond your time-limit but QQ try discounting, actually deleting the brand new a fantastic equilibrium it would be an additional ?872

Nothing posting – issue logged beginning of 2016. Ultimately have always been in the a queue getting a last ombudsman decision:-) qq arranged with adjudicator that’ll evaluate old money but disagreed they want to reimburse!? Another spanner planned – FOS asserted that QQ have demostrated my personal document which ultimately shows i owe him or her a thousand. Talked so you’re able to QQ whom confimed their documents reveal we never reduced. I have found verification that we fully paid back through Mackenzie Hall business collection agencies. Have delivered QQ credit file and you may verification regarding Mackenzie. In hopes it modify file in the future in order that people redress is repaid directly to me and never swolled up with number they feel i are obligated to pay. Anybody more been in so it status?