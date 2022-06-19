I was innocent and simply a gullible person hoping to make some easy cash

My paypal account access has been limited because of the transaction from I invested a lot of money with them. The first 8 transactions were fine. However, when the money got bigger, my transactions were reversed back to the sender. The total will be about $4300 USD. Does anyone know is there a way I can get the money back? Or I will never be able to get anything back. That’s all the money I have! We have no way to help this kind of things happened? I am sorry that I did not read all posts before If you know what I can do, please help me!! Please!!

We should keep sharing experiences and advices. I am new in this, recently opened avcccount in e-gold and thinking how and where to work with money.Recentlly opened account in If anyone has any experience with these guys I would appreaciate it if posted. Thnx….cheers!:)

Hi, Nice article but this, what I will share with you probably will be of your console; I lost more than TWO THOUSANDS US DOLLARS IN THIS FAKE BUSINESS. This people took from “Gullible Persons like me” several millions, I guess. I am an old man more than 75 years on me, but this people did clean my pockets. Peter

Jason, does the FBI took your PC for the investigation or they just contacted/visited you? I have all the history of this sh– too, I’m just waiting for them to come.

Post #239 How long ago did you join ?How are you rest assured that withdrawals will commence by august?if you’re having just the doubling,dont you think the main essence of getting in,in the first place,was to be able to get hold of your withdrawals?Any reason why their chat page is out?Could you give a comprehensive overview of what they are up to at the moment?Thanks..

hi, love ur forum and i need money,i have an e-gold acct but no money in it,how or which website can i join to make money so that they can pay to my e-gold acct? thanks and waiting for ur reply

I started out with 50 buck on ASOTINC and so for I have 400buck in my account.I don’t know why their chat room is down Morgan. So far I have no complaints but will keep everyone informed as the weeks progress. If anything crooked happens I will let you know.

I recently did a transfer to make sure that this was legit and was able to get 100buck no hassle

Post #244. No, the FBI did not take my computer, but I did have proof I paid Paypal and a complaint file with the FBI. I lost over 3K, but I’m not in jail and that’s all that matters to me. People, Don’t get suckered into this scam! If it looks to good to be true, then it most likely is! The worst part is your getting involved in something illegal! Don’t do it.

Hi guys…just read above and I find this page very valuable

after read all the comments you all have posted here i didn’t read anything bad about this investing program should i invest?

hi. been reading the posts. very interesting. have you all thought about doing something together? you all seem to want to make money, why dont you pool your capital together. i did a similar thing a while back when i put my money together with 9 other people and invested in stocks. on my own my funds didnt amount to much but together we had a certain buying power. people took us much more seriously and we all made something extra. i wont say its risk free or will gain instant results, and you have to trust the person who looks after your investment, but its legal and a lot less riskier than the rip off merchants cited here. just a thought.